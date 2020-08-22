The most common way of buying gold is in the form of jewellery and coins. The taxation for this form of gold depends on how long you held the gold jewellery or coins. If the gold is being sold within three years from the date of purchase then it is considered as short-term. The short term capital gains will be added to your income and taxed as per your applicable income tax slab. Gold sold after three years is considered as long term and long term capital gains will be taxed at 20% after providing for indexation.