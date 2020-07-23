Gold tops 50,000 level; know how much you should invest in the precious metal

Renu Maheshwari, chief executive officer and principal advisor at Finzscholarz Wealth Managers LLP, who had limited the allocation of most of her clients to 5%, has increased it to up to 10% over the past three months, as she believes gold is expected to do well in the coming months. “The reasons for the rise in gold prices are multifold. Gold has corrected enough in six years and is at the right stage for a bull run. All central bankers will resort to printing money at different times and varying quantum. Increased money supply can fuel inflation and appreciation of real assets. While real estate in India is still struggling with legacy problems, we can see gold rising in rupee terms. Depreciation of rupee will also get reflected in gold prices," said Maheshwari.