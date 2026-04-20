For generations, Indian policymakers have viewed gold imports as a chronic vulnerability—a drain on foreign exchange and a primitive savings habit.
How gold turned $609 billion of imports into a $1.9 trillion stockpile?
SummaryBetween 2011 and 2025, India imported $609 billion worth of gold. At today’s prices, that holding is worth $1.9 trillion—making gold one of the greatest household wealth creators in modern India.
For generations, Indian policymakers have viewed gold imports as a chronic vulnerability—a drain on foreign exchange and a primitive savings habit.
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