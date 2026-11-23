The Bitcoin-as-digital-gold narrative is facing another test. Prediction market traders on Kalshi now see only a 19% probability of Bitcoin delivering better returns than gold in 2026, down sharply from 47% in September.

The important consumer-investment angle is that the comparison is about which asset performs better, not which one delivers positive returns. Even if both investments lose value, one can still outperform the other.

Bitcoin vs gold: What are Kalshi traders betting on? According to the latest figures cited by Crypto Briefing on 23 November, the odds of Bitcoin outperforming gold have fallen to 19% on Kalshi, a sharp reversal from the 47% probability recorded in late September. The remaining 81% reflects bets that gold will deliver the better relative performance this year.

Kalshi is a US-based prediction market where users trade contracts linked to the likelihood of future events. In this case, the contract asks whether Bitcoin will generate a higher total return than gold over the calendar year 2026. A 19-cent price for a 'Yes' contract represents an implied probability of approximately 19%.

The market's changing odds offer an interesting snapshot of how traders are reassessing Bitcoin's position against gold, particularly as the cryptocurrency struggles to keep pace with the precious metal.

Bitcoin's chances have fallen from September peak The shift in sentiment has been significant. In late June, Kalshi traders assigned Bitcoin approximately a 21% chance of outperforming gold. That probability climbed to 47% by late September, following a rally in Bitcoin that briefly brought the two assets closer in the performance race.

However, the optimism did not last. By mid-October, the odds had declined to around 41%, before falling further to 19% by 23 November.

The reversal reflects Bitcoin's weaker performance relative to gold during the year. The prediction market's assessment is therefore not simply a bet on whether Bitcoin prices will rise or fall, but on how the cryptocurrency will perform compared with the traditional safe-haven asset.

Gold vs Bitcoin: Both assets have faced losses Interestingly, neither asset has had a particularly strong year, according to the price levels cited in the Crypto Briefing report.

Bitcoin was trading around $61,000, while gold was near $3,600 an ounce. Both were showing negative year-to-date returns at the time of the report.

This distinction matters for investors comparing the two assets. An investment can outperform another even when both deliver negative returns. For instance, if Bitcoin falls 10% while gold declines 5%, gold has outperformed Bitcoin despite both investments losing value.

The Kalshi contract focuses exclusively on this relative performance. It does not assess whether either asset will generate positive returns or whether investors should buy one over the other.

What Kalshi's odds mean for investors The fall in Bitcoin's implied probability may appear to signal weakening confidence in the cryptocurrency's ability to compete with gold. However, prediction market odds should not be treated as definitive forecasts or investment recommendations.

The contract had recorded cumulative trading volume of more than $361,000, according to Crypto Briefing. While this indicates participation, the market is relatively small and its pricing can change as traders respond to price movements and fresh information.

There is also time for the odds to change. The contract covers the full calendar year and is scheduled to settle on 1 January 2027. Bitcoin's rally between June and September illustrates how quickly sentiment can shift.

For investors, the broader takeaway is that Bitcoin's description as 'digital gold' does not necessarily mean the two assets will behave similarly. Gold has a long history as a store of value and a portfolio diversifier, while Bitcoin remains a volatile digital asset whose price can experience sharp swings.

The Kalshi market captures this ongoing debate, but investors should assess their own risk tolerance, investment horizon and portfolio diversification needs rather than base allocation decisions on prediction market probabilities.