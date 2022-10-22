Gold vs Bitcoin: Which haven is a better investment this Diwali?

The Diwali season has kickstarted with a bang from Saturday onward with Dhanteras where usually the demand for gold is traditionally on the rise. In India, buying gold on Dhanteras is somewhat very common as the yellow metal symbolises wealth, security, and financial well-being. Gold is also seen as a so-called haven against hedging returns amidst macroeconomic uncertainties. But gold alone is not seen as a haven anymore. Cryptocurrencies especially the star Bitcoin are referred to as digital gold. In the past, Bitcoin has been taken as an alternative to gold when it comes to investment in havens. With that being said, which haven is a better investment option this Diwali?

