Gold vs Equity: Where should investors invest in this festive season?

Abhishek Dev said “Equity has delivered ~ 11-14% CAGR in the last decade (depending on the index) whereas Gold has delivered the CAGR of ~6%. During this year, the Indian market value erosion of the Indian equity market (Sensex/NIFTY 50) stands at ~-3% as compared to the global figures of around 25% for the S&P 500. On the other hand, Gold has delivered ~11% so far this year. Looking at the current global geopolitical and economic situation coupled with the increasing interest rate has attracted some interest in Gold as an asset class. Gold ETF and physical gold demand have risen by 43% in June 2022 quarter compared to June 2021 quarter."