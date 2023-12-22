Gold vs Grey Hair: Are sovereign gold bonds a wise investment choice for senior citizens?
Senior citizens, dependent on investment income, have much on the line. Although SGBs have yielded substantial returns in the past, it's essential to weigh factors such as the lock-in period, potential sluggish growth, and the prospect of lower returns before opting to invest in them.
Advancing age acts as a constraint on one’s aspirations for increased investment returns. During this stage, individuals in retirement simply seek to sustain themselves on income generated from fixed sources. This elucidates the growing inclination towards investing in sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), considered suitable for risk-averse senior citizens who prioritize assured regular income and minimal capital risk.