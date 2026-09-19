Gold vs Nifty 50: What would ₹1 lakh invested 20 years ago be worth today? Check post-tax returns

Gold has outperformed the Nifty 50 over the past 20 years, but returns are only part of the comparison. Their capital gains tax treatment is different too. Here’s what 1 lakh invested 20 years ago could be worth today and how much an investor may keep after tax.

Sheetal Goel
Published19 Sep 2026, 01:56 AM IST
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Gold vs Nifty 50: What would <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh invested 20 years ago be worth today? Check post-tax returns. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Gold vs Nifty 50: What would ₹1 lakh invested 20 years ago be worth today? Check post-tax returns. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Gold has delivered a higher return than the Nifty 50 over the past 20 years. But for investors, the amount they ultimately take home depends not just on how much the investment has grown, but also on the capital gains tax applicable when it is sold.

Here’s what you need to know about post-tax returns.

What would 1 lakh invested in each become?

Suppose an investor had invested a lump sum of 1 lakh in both asset classes 20 years ago and held both investments until today.

Investment horizonNifty 50 TRI CAGR 1 lakh in Nifty 50Gold CAGR 1 lakh in gold
20 years11.6% 8,98,01614.5% 15,00,064

*Source: FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversations Report, Data as on 31 August 2026, Gold returns are adjusted for USD-INR Exchange Rate

Based on the 20-year annualised returns, the investment would have grown to:

  • Nifty 50: 8.98 lakh
  • Gold: 15 lakh

Also Read | 20-year SIP: Why the journey to a big corpus is harder than it looks

How does capital gains tax change the picture?

The tax treatment is different for the two investments.

The Nifty 50 ETF is treated as an equity-oriented product for capital gains taxation. If held for more than one year, the gain is generally treated as long-term capital gain (LTCG).

Equity LTCG of up to 1.25 lakh in a financial year is exempt. Gains above this threshold are taxed at 12.5%, subject to the applicable rules.

For a gold ETF, the equity LTCG exemption does not apply. Long-term gains after one year of holding are taxed at 12.5%.

Here, gold and Nifty 50 TRI returns are used as proxies for the respective ETFs, assuming the ETFs were available for investment 20 years ago.

ParticularsNifty 50 ETFGold ETF
Initial investment 1,00,000 1,00,000
Value before tax 8,98,016 15,00,064
Pre-tax gain 7,98,016 14,00,064
LTCG exemption 1,25,000Nil
Taxable LTCG 6,73,016 14,00,064
LTCG tax @ 12.5% 84,127 1,75,008
Post-tax gain 7,13,889 12,25,056
Final value after tax 8,13,889 13,25,056

*Investment Period: 20 years; Excludes surcharge and cess; Actual calculation may vary; Gold and Nifty 50 TRI returns are used as proxies for the respective ETFs, assuming the ETFs were available for investment 20 years ago.

For the Nifty 50 ETF, the 1 lakh investment grows to about 8.98 lakh over 20 years, resulting in a capital gain of roughly 7.98 lakh.

After applying the 1.25 lakh equity LTCG exemption, the taxable gain comes to about 6.73 lakh. At 12.5%, the estimated tax is around 84,000, leaving the investor with 8.14 lakh after tax.

In a gold ETF, the entire long-term gain is considered for tax at 12.5%. The resulting tax is about 1.75 lakh, leaving the investor with around 13.25 lakh after tax.

Also Read | Investing via RBI Retail Direct: Who will pay UPI MDR from 15 October?

What are the post-tax returns?

Once the tax outgo is factored in, the annualised returns are lower than the headline pre-tax CAGR:

  • Nifty 50: Pre-tax CAGR of 11.6% falls to a post-tax CAGR of 11.05%.
  • Gold: Pre-tax CAGR of 14.5% falls to a post-tax CAGR of 13.79%.

The comparison is based on Nifty 50 TRI and gold returns, not the actual returns of any particular ETF. An investor's actual ETF returns can differ because of factors such as expense ratios and tracking error.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Nifty 50Capital Gains TaxGold ETF
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