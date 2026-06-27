Gold vs Nifty 50: Which investment created more wealth over the past 10 years?

Gold is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset, while the Nifty 50 represents India's top 50 listed companies. Their performance can be objectively compared through ETFs that closely track these underlying assets.
For a clear comparison, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, India's largest gold ETF with assets under management (AUM) of ₹56,755 crore, and the SBI Nifty 50 ETF, the largest Nifty 50 ETF with an AUM of ₹2,05,278 crore, have been considered.
Under SEBI regulations, ETFs are required to invest at least 95% of their assets in the underlying index or commodity they track. Accordingly, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES mirrors domestic gold prices, while the SBI Nifty 50 ETF tracks the Nifty 50 Total Returns Index (TRI), making them suitable proxies to compare the performance of gold and the Nifty 50.
Let's find out which one emerged as the winner: gold or Nifty 50.
|Period
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|Final Amount on ₹1 Lakh Invested
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|Final Amount on ₹1 Lakh Invested
|1 Year
|42.61%
|₹1,42,610
|-3.54%
|₹96,460
|3 Years
|32.27%
|₹2,31,411
|10.01%
|₹1,33,136
|5 Years
|22.91%
|₹2,80,502
|9.90%
|₹1,60,320
|10 Years
|14.72%
|₹3,94,813
|12.77%
|₹3,32,610
*Data as on 25 June, 2026, Regular Plans, Source: Value Research
If you had invested a lump sum amount of ₹1 lakh in Nippon India ETF Gold BeES a year ago, your investment would have grown to ₹1.43 lakh. On the other hand, the same investment in SBI Nifty 50 ETF would have declined to ₹96,460.
A ₹1 lakh investment in the gold ETF five years ago would now be worth ₹2.81 lakh, compared with ₹1.60 lakh in the Nifty 50 ETF.
Over a 10-year period, the performance gap narrows. A ₹1 lakh investment in Nippon India Gold ETF would have grown to ₹3.95 lakh, while the same investment in SBI Nifty 50 ETF would be worth ₹3.33 lakh.
This analysis shows gold has significantly outperformed the Nifty 50 over the short term, particularly in the last one to five years. But the gap narrows over longer investment horizons. Over 10 years, both gold and the Nifty 50 have delivered broadly similar long-term returns.
After analysing returns, let's compare the risk metrics of the two ETFs.
|Ratios
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|Alpha
|-0.48
|-1.34
|Beta
|0.97
|0.95
|Standard Deviation
|18.60
|13.80
|Sharpe Ratio
|1.43
|0.30
*Data as on 31 May, 2026, Regular Plans, Source: Value Research
Based on the performance of these ETFs, gold outperformed the equity market, represented by the Nifty 50, over the short to medium term. Gold delivered higher returns and better risk-adjusted performance, but with higher volatility. However, over the long term, the performance gap narrowed considerably, with both asset classes creating broadly similar wealth.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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