Gold vs real estate: The golden debate over investment options this Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2023: Real estate has always been considered an investment option that provides security to the investor. Gold has historically been used as a hedge against inflation. India has a very old tradition of buying gold on auspicious occasions.

“Dhanteras is India’s busiest gold buying occasion, one that truly reflects the broader consumer sentiment and something that is considered especially auspicious for continued prosperity. Anecdotal feedback from the industry suggests that gold is seeing strong interest, though consumers remain intensely price-conscious due to volatility and price rise in the near term," said Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council.

Investing in real estate has always been a popular choice for individuals looking to secure their financial future, and Dhanteras, an auspicious day in the Indian tradition, presents an excellent opportunity to delve into this market.

According to LC Mittal, Director, Motia Group, one of the significant advantages of investing in real estate is the potential for long-term appreciation.

Unlike gold, which can be affected by market volatility and economic uncertainties, real estate properties tend to appreciate over time, providing a stable and reliable investment option, added Mittal.

“Real estate can serve various purposes, such as residential, commercial, or rental properties, offering investors the flexibility to choose a property type that aligns with their financial goals and preferences," said Jetaish Gupta, Co-Founder, and director, of Adore Group.

By incorporating real estate into their investment strategy on Dhanteras, individuals can achieve a balanced portfolio.

“In comparison to gold, real estate offers the potential for tax benefits and diversification of investment portfolios. Diversification is crucial for managing risk, especially in uncertain economic environments. Real estate investments can diversify an individual's investment portfolio, spreading the risk across different asset classes," said Ashish Aggarwal, Director, Acube Ventures.

Dhanteras, celebrated on Trayodashi or the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha, is considered an auspicious day to make new beginnings, buying gold and silver, new utensils, and other household items. On this day, Lord Ganesh, and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped along with Lord Kubera— the God of wealth— to get blessings in the form of wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 10 November 2023 ( Friday)

As per Drikpanchang, Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 05:47 pm to 07:43 pm.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

