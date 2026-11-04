Gold vs silver investment: Which metal gave better returns on ₹1 lakh over 1, 3 & 5 years? See the full comparison

Gold and silver have long featured in Indian households as both investments and stores of value. But when it comes to returns, the two precious metals have followed different trajectories, with silver gaining an edge in recent years even as gold has remained a strong long-term performer.
For investors who had put ₹1 lakh into either metal, the difference is significant. An investment in silver three years ago would be worth nearly ₹2.49 lakh today, compared with about ₹2.25 lakh in gold. Over the past year too, silver has outperformed gold, although the gap is narrower.
The five-year comparison, however, tilts in gold's favour. Based on IBJA's historical benchmark rates for 999-purity gold and silver, we look at how much ₹1 lakh invested in each metal would be worth on 3 November 2026, and how their returns compare across one, three and five years.
Based on the IBJA rates, here is how a hypothetical ₹1 lakh investment in each metal would have grown by 3 November 2026.
Investment period
Gold return
Gold investment value
Silver return
Silver investment value
|1 year
|13.91%
|₹1.14 lakh
|18.17%
|₹1.18 lakh
|3 years
|125.26%
|₹2.25 lakh
|149.29%
|₹2.49 lakh
|5 years
|188.09%
|₹2.88 lakh
|179.26%
|₹2.79 lakh
Silver delivered higher returns than gold over the one- and three-year periods. An investment of ₹1 lakh in silver on 3 November 2025 would have grown to around ₹1.18 lakh by 3 November 2026. The same investment in gold would have reached approximately ₹1.14 lakh.
The difference becomes more pronounced over three years. Silver's 149.29% appreciation would have taken ₹1 lakh to nearly ₹2.49 lakh, while gold's 125.26% return would have grown the investment to around ₹2.25 lakh.
Over five years, however, gold has the higher calculated return. Using the nearest available starting rate for gold, ₹1 lakh would have grown to around ₹2.88 lakh, compared with ₹2.79 lakh in silver. The difference is relatively small, and the comparison has the date limitation explained above.
Gold and silver respond to some common factors, including the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical uncertainty and investor demand. But their demand drivers are not identical.
Gold is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset. Central-bank purchases, investment demand and uncertainty in global markets can influence its price. Silver, meanwhile, has both investment and industrial uses. Demand from sectors such as solar energy, electronics and electric vehicles can affect its price alongside investor interest.
This also means silver can be more volatile. Its industrial demand can support prices during periods of strong economic activity, but shifts in manufacturing demand and investor sentiment can lead to sharper price movements.
The figures compare IBJA's 999-purity benchmark prices and show how the value of a hypothetical investment would have changed with the underlying metal prices. They do not represent guaranteed returns or the actual proceeds an investor would receive.
Physical gold and silver purchases involve additional costs. Buyers may pay 3% GST, while jewellery also attracts making charges. Selling prices can differ from benchmark rates depending on purity, dealer margins and deductions.
Investors looking to gain exposure without storing physical metal can also consider gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), subject to their investment horizon, risk appetite and costs. ETF returns will not exactly match the benchmark metal-price returns because of expenses and tracking differences.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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