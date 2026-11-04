Gold vs silver investment: Which metal gave better returns on ₹1 lakh over 1, 3 & 5 years? See the full comparison

Gold and silver have long featured in Indian households as both investments and stores of value. But when it comes to returns, the two precious metals have followed different trajectories, with silver gaining an edge in recent years even as gold has remained a strong long-term performer.

For investors who had put ₹1 lakh into either metal, the difference is significant. An investment in silver three years ago would be worth nearly ₹2.49 lakh today, compared with about ₹2.25 lakh in gold. Over the past year too, silver has outperformed gold, although the gap is narrower.

The five-year comparison, however, tilts in gold's favour. Based on IBJA's historical benchmark rates for 999-purity gold and silver, we look at how much ₹1 lakh invested in each metal would be worth on 3 November 2026, and how their returns compare across one, three and five years.

What would ₹ 1 lakh invested in gold and silver be worth now? Based on the IBJA rates, here is how a hypothetical ₹1 lakh investment in each metal would have grown by 3 November 2026.

Investment period Gold return Gold investment value Silver return Silver investment value 1 year 13.91% ₹ 1.14 lakh 18.17% ₹ 1.18 lakh 3 years 125.26% ₹ 2.25 lakh 149.29% ₹ 2.49 lakh 5 years 188.09% ₹ 2.88 lakh 179.26% ₹ 2.79 lakh

Silver leads over shorter periods, gold edges ahead over five years Silver delivered higher returns than gold over the one- and three-year periods. An investment of ₹1 lakh in silver on 3 November 2025 would have grown to around ₹1.18 lakh by 3 November 2026. The same investment in gold would have reached approximately ₹1.14 lakh.

The difference becomes more pronounced over three years. Silver's 149.29% appreciation would have taken ₹1 lakh to nearly ₹2.49 lakh, while gold's 125.26% return would have grown the investment to around ₹2.25 lakh.

Over five years, however, gold has the higher calculated return. Using the nearest available starting rate for gold, ₹1 lakh would have grown to around ₹2.88 lakh, compared with ₹2.79 lakh in silver. The difference is relatively small, and the comparison has the date limitation explained above.

Why gold and silver returns can diverge Gold and silver respond to some common factors, including the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical uncertainty and investor demand. But their demand drivers are not identical.

Gold is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset. Central-bank purchases, investment demand and uncertainty in global markets can influence its price. Silver, meanwhile, has both investment and industrial uses. Demand from sectors such as solar energy, electronics and electric vehicles can affect its price alongside investor interest.

This also means silver can be more volatile. Its industrial demand can support prices during periods of strong economic activity, but shifts in manufacturing demand and investor sentiment can lead to sharper price movements.

What investors should keep in mind The figures compare IBJA's 999-purity benchmark prices and show how the value of a hypothetical investment would have changed with the underlying metal prices. They do not represent guaranteed returns or the actual proceeds an investor would receive.

Physical gold and silver purchases involve additional costs. Buyers may pay 3% GST, while jewellery also attracts making charges. Selling prices can differ from benchmark rates depending on purity, dealer margins and deductions.