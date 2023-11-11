Gold vs silver: Which is better for Diwali 2023 Muhurat trading — explained
MCX gold rate today is near 18% higher from its Diwali 2022 levels whereas silver rate today on MCX is 21% higher from previous year's Diwali levels
Diwali 2023 Muhurat trading: In India, new investments on Diwali is considered auspiciou as it is believed that such investments bring prosperity and sound financial condition. Even though Indian millennials have strated investing in various other tools like properties, mutual funds, bonds, etc on Diwali, gold and silver still score over these investment options by huge margin. However, the situation becomes highly tricky when one has to choose either of gold or silver while choosing an investment option.