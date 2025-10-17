Why there is a need for the gold compromise
Gold, long dismissed by Buffett as unproductive, is gaining strategic value as central banks boost reserves and geopolitical risks make dollar assets vulnerable.
For years, I've been firmly in Warren Buffett's camp when it comes to gold. His critique is devastating in its simplicity: gold produces nothing, earns nothing, and just sits there looking pretty. If you took all the gold in the world and melted it into a cube, Buffett once calculated, it would be 68 feet to a side. You could then buy all the farmland in America plus several of the world's largest companies with the money it was worth at the time. Which would you rather own--the productive assets generating wealth year after year, or the inert cube of metal?