As 2026 began, the case for gold seemed almost scripted. The probability of a global recession appeared slim, the US Federal Reserve was expected to cut interest rates — the debate was only about timing — and inflation globally and in India appeared manageable.
Why gold has not played its safe-haven role amid West Asia war
SummaryGold was expected to thrive on war and uncertainty in 2026. Instead, rising oil, higher yields and a stronger dollar knocked it off course. Here’s why the hedge faltered — and what lies ahead.
As 2026 began, the case for gold seemed almost scripted. The probability of a global recession appeared slim, the US Federal Reserve was expected to cut interest rates — the debate was only about timing — and inflation globally and in India appeared manageable.
About the Author
Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.
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