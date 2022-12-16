Gold is traditionally known as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. India is the world's second-biggest consumer of gold. Every year during the wedding season, the demand for the yellow metal rises significantly. The festive season has always heralded a great demand and Gold has historically been the preferred mode of investment that offers stability and security, said Amul Kumar Saha, Chief Digital Officer, MMTC PAMP.

A recent consumer data report by AxisMyIndia revealed that Gold is currently the most favoured investment category among Indians, with digital gold emerging as a favourable investment option in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

According to Amul Kumar Saha, historic trends have demonstrated an affinity to stabilize one's portfolio through varied investments in gold.

As inflation and global uncertainty are witnessed, gold is a valuable asset to consider and one popular asset class that has emerged is Digital Gold, he added.

Digital Gold has emerged as a popular choice with gen-Z and millennials who prefer investing in smaller amounts.

"Digital gold opens doors to early incubation into the world of financial discipline and asset allocation along with the opportunity to redeem the accumulated gold in the form of a 24K 999.9 purity gold bar or coin,"said Amul Kumar Saha,

Gold prices witnessed a drop in Friday's early trade. On MCX, gold edged lower to ₹54026 per 10 gram. In global markets, spot gold traded higher near $1,780.63 per ounce.

Meanwhile, India has raised the base import prices of gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday.

The government revises base import prices, which are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay, every fortnight.

Gold investment options

There are many options to invest in gold either in physical or digital forms. Some of the online gold investment schemes are gold ETFs, gold mutual funds among others.

Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) which are issued by RBI on behalf of the government is another investment option. The RBI has announced that the latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds will open from December 19 to December 23, 2022, for subscription.