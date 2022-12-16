Gold: What is the favoured investment category among Indians?

Gold is traditionally known as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. India is the world's second-biggest consumer of gold. Every year during the wedding season, the demand for the yellow metal rises significantly. The festive season has always heralded a great demand and Gold has historically been the preferred mode of investment that offers stability and security, said Amul Kumar Saha, Chief Digital Officer, MMTC PAMP.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}