Golden tax window for NRIs: What RNOR means and how to use it
Anil Poste 6 min read 21 May 2025, 02:07 PM IST
SummaryPlanning a move back to India? The resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR) status can shield your global income from Indian tax—if you manage it right.
Picture this, you’re a non-resident Indian (NRI), who’s decided to return to India for good. Here’s the good news, before you transition into a full-fledged resident for tax purposes, there exists a golden window that can help you save significantly on taxes.
