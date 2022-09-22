Gold's decadal returns among the worst in history2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 11:10 PM IST
- With a return of just 3.4% in rupee terms in the 10 years ending 16 August, gold investors have been unable to even beat inflation
Goldhas had a difficult decade. With a return of just 3.4% in rupee terms in the 10 years ending 16 August,goldinvestors have been unable to even beat inflation. This is highly unusual for the precious metal. A Mint analysis of 10-year rolling returns forgold(based on WorldGoldCouncil price data) shows it has delivered a 10-year return lower than 3.4% CAGR only 3% of the time if you look at data starting 1979-89.