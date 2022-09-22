Gold's decadal returns among the worst in history

According to Navneet Damani, senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the rise in inflationary pressure could continue for the next few months. “Medium-term under performance could continue, however in the long rungoldis likely to beat inflation," he says. Damani adds, “We continue to maintain a neutral stance forgold, because along with the negatives, factors such as geo-political tensions, fears about slower global growth, central banksgoldbuying activity etc. could lend support to prices."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}