Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Gold's decadal returns among the worst in history

Gold's decadal returns among the worst in history

Bloomberg
2 min read . 11:10 PM ISTNeil Borate

  • With a return of just 3.4% in rupee terms in the 10 years ending 16 August, gold investors have been unable to even beat inflation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Positive real interest rates raised the cost of keeping money in a non-interest-bearing asset likegold. Over this decade,goldwas stagnant with a CAGR of just 0.6%. Its best 10-year period was from 30 November 2001 to 30 November 2011 with 21.3% returns.

The year 2001 marked the bottom of the dot-com crash, a powerful starting point for most assets. Asset prices, including that ofgoldrose throughout the following decade, with some brief interruptions such as the 2008 crisis. In 2011,goldprices surged on a bout of inflation that resulted from central bank money printing, marking a top for the precious metal.

Although its current 10-year return is not at its worst, it certainly sits in a small category.

According to Navneet Damani, senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the rise in inflationary pressure could continue for the next few months. “Medium-term under performance could continue, however in the long rungoldis likely to beat inflation," he says. Damani adds, “We continue to maintain a neutral stance forgold, because along with the negatives, factors such as geo-political tensions, fears about slower global growth, central banksgoldbuying activity etc. could lend support to prices."

So, should one continue to invest ingold? According to Vishal Dhawan, founder & CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors,goldprotected investors against adverse movements in other growth assets like equities and against a depreciating rupee which has happened fairly consistently over the years. “This means investors should continue to allocate 5-10% of their portfolios togold. They need to have at least a 10-year investment horizon."

 

