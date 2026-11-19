Gold and silver prices have corrected sharply in India, with gold falling over 10% and silver declining more than 23% in a month. Against this backdrop, the gold-silver ratio has crossed 82, indicating that silver has become relatively cheaper than gold.

According to TradingView data, the ratio stood at 82.26 on 19 November. The gold-silver ratio measures how many ounces of silver are needed to buy one ounce of gold. Simply put, 82 ounces of silver would cost as much as one ounce of gold at a ratio of 82.

A ratio above 80 generally suggests that silver is undervalued relative to gold, while a reading below 50–60 indicates that gold is relatively cheaper. The 50–70 range is historically considered a relatively balanced valuation zone.

But does a higher ratio make silver a better investment today? If you are starting SIPs in gold or silver ETFs, which metal should you prioritise for investments through 2027? Here's what experts suggest.

How should investors interpret the gold-silver ratio crossing 82? Mohit Bagdi, Founding Partner & Head of Investment Research at MIRA Money, said, “At around 82, the ratio indicates that silver has fallen much harder than gold this year.” It was around 45 in January, with silver now more than 60% below its record high and gold about 30% below its peak.

Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, said a ratio above 82 indicates that gold is commanding a significant premium over silver, making silver relatively undervalued.

Harsh Vardhan Dawar, ACA, CFA, FRM, Founder, Wealth Cafe, said the ratio was around 82.7 on 16 November, its highest since November 2025. It was around 46 when silver touched $122 in January 2026 and rose to 75 in late October, so it has swung widely this year.

However, a higher ratio does not necessarily mean silver is cheap in absolute terms or that either metal will rise. It only indicates that silver has become cheaper relative to gold.

“At 82, the gold-silver ratio, silver has given back almost all of its outperformance against gold. In January, one ounce of gold bought about 45 ounces of silver; today, it buys more than 82. Silver has fallen much harder, from over $110 an ounce at its peak to below $48,” Akshat Garg, Head - Research & Product, Choice Wealth, says.

He added that readings above 80 signal that silver is cheap relative to gold. However, the ratio measures relative value; it does not tell investors when to buy.

Where should you start SIPs: Gold or silver ETFs? Despite silver's relative undervaluation, experts recommend prioritising gold ETFs over silver ETFs for investors starting SIPs today and continuing through 2027, rather than chasing silver's potential gains.

Bagdi prefers an 85:15 or 90:10 allocation between gold and silver ETFs for investors starting SIPs today and continuing through 2027. He recommends keeping the overall allocation to precious metals at 5–10% of the portfolio.

He favours gold because of central bank buying, which increased 42% year-on-year in the third quarter. Silver, meanwhile, is more dependent on the industrial cycle and has experienced a sharper correction.

Shauryam Gupta, CEO, Rupeezy, suggests a 60:40 allocation between gold and silver ETFs within the precious-metals portfolio. He believes the ratio crossing 82 offers an opportunity to gradually build silver exposure over the next 12–14 months, depending on risk appetite.

Garg of Lemonn recommends 65–70% in gold ETFs and 30–35% in silver ETFs. Gold benefits from central bank accumulation, investment demand, and safe-haven buying, while silver has industrial demand from solar energy, electronics, and electric vehicles.

Garg of Choice Wealth recommends allocating around 70–75% of a precious-metals SIP to gold and 25–30% to silver ETFs as a tactical position that could benefit if the ratio falls.

He believes silver could have greater upside if the ratio returns to the 60s. However, its higher volatility and dependence on industrial demand make it vulnerable to a slowdown in global growth.

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However, Dawar advises retail investors to avoid taking fresh positions until both metal prices stabilise. He also recommends limiting exposure to precious metals to 5–10% of the overall portfolio and avoiding investments with money needed in the short term.