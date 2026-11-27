Gold and silver prices rebounded on Friday after a sharp selloff pushed the precious metals towards crucial support levels of $3,400-$3,500 an ounce and $39-$40 an ounce, respectively. Silver led the recovery, providing support to the broader precious metals market, while stronger physical demand from China also helped gold prices recover.

However, the gold-to-silver ratio—which tracks how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold—has begun to reverse.

According to FXEmpire, China's latest import data indicated that net gold imports through Hong Kong increased 1.6% to 76.2 tonnes in October, the highest level since April. The rise suggests that lower prices encouraged physical gold purchases.

However, expectations of elevated interest rates continue to pose a challenge to precious metals, which do not generate interest income.

US tariff proposals add to uncertainty Fresh tariff proposals by the Donald Trump administration have added another layer of uncertainty to the global economic outlook. The US has proposed import duties covering 14 trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union.

Higher import costs could keep inflation elevated and prompt further interest rate increases, potentially limiting gains in gold and silver.

At the same time, escalating trade tensions could strengthen gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment. Silver, however, could face additional pressure if higher tariffs slow manufacturing activity and weaken industrial demand.

Gold price forecast FXEmpire said gold prices were showing signs of recovery after finding support in the $3,400-$3,500 range. The immediate resistance for spot gold is around $3,700.

A sustained break above this level could open the way for a further rally towards the $3,900-$4,000 resistance zone, where the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) could act as an additional hurdle.

A decisive move above $4,000 could strengthen the bullish outlook and potentially take prices towards $4,400.

However, gold needs to maintain its position above the $3,500 level to keep the recovery momentum intact. A decline below $3,430 could trigger another round of selling and deepen the correction.

Silver price forecast Silver has shown stronger recovery momentum after finding support around $39-$40 an ounce. The metal closed on Friday above the $40 mark, indicating that buyers were returning at lower price levels.

According to FXEmpire, $49 is the next major resistance level for spot silver. A sustained breakout above this threshold could open the way for prices to advance towards $58.

However, a decline below the $38 level could signal renewed weakness and expose silver to a deeper correction.

Gold-to-silver ratio falls The gold-to-silver ratio, which measures how many ounces of silver are required to buy one ounce of gold, has also shown signs of a reversal.

Following the sharp decline in silver prices, the ratio climbed towards the resistance level of 89.70 before falling rapidly towards 83.

The reversal suggests that the 89.70 level remains a strong resistance zone and that silver is beginning to outperform gold.

The ratio's decline coincided with gold and silver testing their respective support ranges of $3,400-$3,500 and $39-$40.