Golf perks on credit cards: 4 best cards offering benefits for golfers

Golf is often considered an elite sport, with its association to luxury and leisure. For many, enjoying a round of golf or taking lessons at premium courses can seem like an expensive affair. However, with the rise of credit cards offering golf-related benefits, golfing has become more accessible.

Indian credit cards now provide a wide range of perks, from free rounds of golf to complimentary coaching sessions, making it an attractive option for golf enthusiasts. This blog delves into the golf benefits offered by credit cards in India, highlighting some of the top cards and their respective features.

Benefits Golf coaching: Credit cards often include access to golf lessons with professional trainers. This is particularly beneficial for beginners or individuals looking to refine their skills. Complimentary coaching sessions can be a great way to learn the game or improve one’s technique. Exclusive access to premium courses: Several credit cards grant access to top-tier golf courses, including private and prestigious courses. These courses, known for their world-class facilities, are often not easily accessible to the public. Credit card holders can enjoy exclusive privileges at these elite venues. Global access: Certain credit cards provide golf benefits that extend beyond Indian borders. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy complimentary rounds and coaching at select international golf courses, making these cards ideal for frequent travellers.

Other travel and lifestyle benefits: Besides golf-related perks, these cards offer a host of other travel, lifestyle, and reward benefits, such as airport lounge access, dining discounts, and concierge services, making them valuable for those who enjoy a premium lifestyle.

Free golf games/round: Many premium credit cards offer complimentary golf rounds at select golf courses. This benefit makes it easier for cardholders to enjoy the sport without worrying about the cost of green fees. Some cards even offer access to golf courses worldwide, expanding the scope for avid golfers who travel frequently. Top credit cards offering golf benefits HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card Joining fee: ₹10,000 along with applicable GST

Annual fee: ₹10,000 (Waived off on spending ₹5 lakh annually)

The HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card is a top-tier card that offers six complimentary golf games per quarter at some of the finest golf courses globally. This card’s golf benefit isn’t limited to India; it extends to various prestigious international locations. It’s perfect for frequent travellers who are golf enthusiasts.

Golf privileges: 6 complimentary golf games every quarter and a 100% green fee waiver.

HDFC Infinia Metal Credit Card Joining fee: ₹12,500 along with applicable GST

Annual fee: ₹12,500 (Waived off on spending ₹10 lakh annually)

The HDFC Infinia Credit Card offers unlimited complimentary golf games at leading golf courses in India and select global courses. It also provides unlimited golf coaching sessions at select Indian courses. This card is one of the most exclusive in India, providing comprehensive benefits for golf lovers and frequent travellers.

Golf privileges: Unlimited complimentary golf games and coaching sessions at select golf clubs.

ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card Joining fee: ₹12,499 along with applicable GST

Annual fee: ₹12,499

The ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card offers unlimited golf lessons or rounds every month. This card provides flexibility for golfers, offering them the option to either take lessons or play rounds. The benefit can be availed at select golf courses through the Golftripz platform.

Golf privileges: Unlimited golf lessons or rounds every month

IDFC FIRST Private Credit Card Joining fee: ₹50,000 along with applicable GST

Annual fee: ₹50,000

The IDFC FIRST Private Credit Card offers 24 complimentary golf rounds annually (2 per month). With its high annual fee, it provides an extensive range of benefits across various lifestyle categories, making it suitable for those who seek a premium experience both on and off the golf course.

Golf privileges: Unlimited golf lessons or rounds

What to keep in mind while availing free golf lessons/games? Dress code: Make sure to follow the golf course's dress code to ensure you're allowed to participate and respect the course's standards. Renting equipment: If you plan to practice after your lesson, you'll need to rent golf balls and clubs, which will incur additional charges. Restricted access: Some areas of the golf course may be off-limits, especially during peak times. Check with the club for any restrictions. Changing prices and offers: Offers and prices may change, so confirm all details with your credit card’s concierge service at the time of booking to avoid surprises. Conclusion

Golf benefits on credit cards are a game-changer for avid golfers, providing them with access to some of the best golf courses and coaching sessions. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, credit cards offering these perks can make your golfing experience more enjoyable and affordable. Cards like the HDFC Diners Club Black, HDFC Infinia, and ICICI Emeralde provide exceptional golf-related privileges, while also offering various travel and lifestyle benefits.

By choosing the right credit card, golfers can enjoy world-class golfing privileges along with numerous other perks that complement their lifestyle. So, if you love golf and want to experience the sport at its best, consider these credit cards for an enhanced golfing journey.