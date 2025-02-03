Golf perks on credit cards: 4 best cards offering benefits for golfers

Golf is often considered an elite sport, with its association to luxury and leisure. For many, enjoying a round of golf or taking lessons at premium courses can seem like an expensive affair. However, with the rise of credit cards offering golf-related benefits, golfing has become more accessible.
Indian credit cards now provide a wide range of perks, from free rounds of golf to complimentary coaching sessions, making it an attractive option for golf enthusiasts. This blog delves into the golf benefits offered by credit cards in India, highlighting some of the top cards and their respective features.
Joining fee: ₹10,000 along with applicable GST
Annual fee: ₹10,000 (Waived off on spending ₹5 lakh annually)
The HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card is a top-tier card that offers six complimentary golf games per quarter at some of the finest golf courses globally. This card’s golf benefit isn’t limited to India; it extends to various prestigious international locations. It’s perfect for frequent travellers who are golf enthusiasts.
Golf privileges: 6 complimentary golf games every quarter and a 100% green fee waiver.
Joining fee: ₹12,500 along with applicable GST
Annual fee: ₹12,500 (Waived off on spending ₹10 lakh annually)
The HDFC Infinia Credit Card offers unlimited complimentary golf games at leading golf courses in India and select global courses. It also provides unlimited golf coaching sessions at select Indian courses. This card is one of the most exclusive in India, providing comprehensive benefits for golf lovers and frequent travellers.
Golf privileges: Unlimited complimentary golf games and coaching sessions at select golf clubs.
Joining fee: ₹12,499 along with applicable GST
Annual fee: ₹12,499
The ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card offers unlimited golf lessons or rounds every month. This card provides flexibility for golfers, offering them the option to either take lessons or play rounds. The benefit can be availed at select golf courses through the Golftripz platform.
Golf privileges: Unlimited golf lessons or rounds every month
Joining fee: ₹50,000 along with applicable GST
Annual fee: ₹50,000
The IDFC FIRST Private Credit Card offers 24 complimentary golf rounds annually (2 per month). With its high annual fee, it provides an extensive range of benefits across various lifestyle categories, making it suitable for those who seek a premium experience both on and off the golf course.
Golf privileges: Unlimited golf lessons or rounds
Golf benefits on credit cards are a game-changer for avid golfers, providing them with access to some of the best golf courses and coaching sessions. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, credit cards offering these perks can make your golfing experience more enjoyable and affordable. Cards like the HDFC Diners Club Black, HDFC Infinia, and ICICI Emeralde provide exceptional golf-related privileges, while also offering various travel and lifestyle benefits.
By choosing the right credit card, golfers can enjoy world-class golfing privileges along with numerous other perks that complement their lifestyle. So, if you love golf and want to experience the sport at its best, consider these credit cards for an enhanced golfing journey.
Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited