Good debt versus bad debt—making the best of debt
Summary
- The distinction between good debt and bad debt is about the level of prudence. Debt is not anathema; it is when you treat debt casually that bad debt problem starts.
Debt has long been a taboo for most Indians, although attitudes are changing rapidly. Now, there is a more structured thought process on debt; which classifies debt into good debt and bad debt. The latter is, apparently, responsible for people getting into debt stress and debt traps. That is because bad debt tends to be high-cost and does not create anything productive; tangible or intangible. Bad debt is the high-cost debt you use to fund your lifestyle spending.