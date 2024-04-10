Good debt versus bad debt—making the best of debt

What are some examples of good debt?

Even at the risk of sounding hackneyed, we must underline that good debt must meet at least one of the two conditions. It must either help to create assets that will enhance your net worth in the medium to long run; or reduce your debt service to income ratio. Here are some illustrations. Mortgage loans to own a house is an example of good debt. There are several benefits. In India, property has been an appreciating asset over the medium to long run. In addition, the cost of funding is quite low and it reduces further if we consider tax benefits of taken a home loan under Section 24 of Income Tax Act.