Good financial habits are key to wealth creation

The habit of not keeping all your eggs in one basket. The technical term for this age old wisdom is called diversification. This means that one should invest in different asset classes with a view to control risk. This also automatically ensures that an investor is not looking to maximize returns which often leads to over-allocation to a particular asset class which may be the latest fad. However, I would take this a step further and diversify not only among asset classes but wherever possible, keeping in mind the associated expenses and taxes. For example, if you are looking at equities, then look to diversify between different styles, market cap etc. A blended portfolio which has a mix of all these strategies can also be looked at for the core allocation.

