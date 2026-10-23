Good news! DA hike gift ahead of Diwali for government employees of this state; ₹10k arrears also for Class IV staff

The Himachal Pradesh government has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) for eligible state government employees from 45% to 50%, a hike of 5 percentage points.

In an office memorandum released on Friday, the state’s Finance (Regulations) Department mentioned that the revised rate would apply to employees covered by the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022, as well as eligible All India Services officers and state government employees covered by UGC pay scales. Here's what employees need to know.

When will Himachal employees receive the increased DA? The additional DA will be paid in cash with the October 2026 salary, payable in November 2026.

The order states: “This additional Dearness Allowance shall be paid in cash with the salary of October, 2026 payable in November, 2026.”

The 5 percentage-point increase comprises two instalments: 1% effective from July 1, 2023, and 4% effective from January 1, 2024. The revised rate of 50% therefore reflects these two instalments rather than a fresh 5% increase effective from October 2026.

“In continuation of this Department's OM of even number dated the 15th October, 2025, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to enhance Dearness Allowance @ 5% from the existing rate of 45% to 50% (1% from 01.07.2023 and 4% from 1.1.2024) in respect of the employees and officers of the State Government governed by HP Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022.”

“These orders will also be applicable to the officers of All India Services and the State Government employees covered by the UGC pay scales,” it added.

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How will the DA arrears be paid? Employees will also be eligible for arrears arising from the revised rates for the period from July 1, 2023, and January 1, 2024, up to September 30, 2026. However, the payment method and schedule for these arrears will be specified separately.

The memorandum states, “The arrears accrued from 01.07.2023 and 01.01.2024 to 30.09.2026 shall be paid in the manner as may be prescribed on this account by separate orders.”

What other rules apply to the DA hike? The government has clarified that the other terms and conditions specified in its office memorandum dated January 3, 2022, will continue to apply.

The order also specifies the rounding-off rule for DA payments: “The payment on account of Dearness Allowance involving fraction of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paise may be ignored.”

How will employees receive ₹ 10,000 pay revision arrears? In a separate communication, the Himachal Pradesh government’s Finance (Pay Revision) Department has ordered the disbursement of pay revision arrears to regular Group-D state government employees.

The order states, “Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order the payment of arrears on account of revision of pay scales w.e.f. 01.01.2016 to the regular Group-D employees of the State Government. The payment/disbursement of arrears be in such a manner that ₹10,000/- of total arrears be paid in cash in the month of November, 2026.”

Regular Group-D employees will receive ₹10,000 of their pending salary revision arrears in November 2026. The arrears relate to the revision of pay scales effective from January 1, 2016, under the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022.