Good news for all Pensioners! SBI revamps the Pension Seva website, Check facilities1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 10:31 AM IST
Pension Seva is a website where pensioners of SBI can log in and check their pension related details instantly
Pension Seva is a website where pensioners of SBI can log in and check their pension related details instantly
State Bank of India (SBI) has some good news for pensioners who are account holders of the bank. State Bank of India (SBI). The bank has revamped the website for the pensioners called the SBI Pension Seva. This is a website where pensioners of SBI can log in and check their pension related details instantly.
“Good news for all Pensioners! We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension-related services with ease," SBI tweeted.
SBI Pension Seva: Services available
SBI Pension Seva: Extended benefit to pensioners
SBI Pension Seva: Grievance redressal
SBI Pension Seva: How to register
1) Create a User-ID
2) Now, enter your pension account number
3) Enter your date of birth
4)Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch
5) Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch
6) Enter a new password, then confirm the password
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!