State Bank of India (SBI) has some good news for pensioners who are account holders of the bank. State Bank of India (SBI). The bank has revamped the website for the pensioners called the SBI Pension Seva. This is a website where pensioners of SBI can log in and check their pension related details instantly.

“Good news for all Pensioners! We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension-related services with ease," SBI tweeted.

 

SBI Pension Seva: Services available

  • The download of pension slip/Form 16
  • Pension transactions details
  • Download arrear calculation sheet
  • Investment-related details
  • Life Certificate status
  • Pension Profile Detail

SBI Pension Seva: Extended benefit to pensioners

  • SMS alert on your mobile phones with pension payment details
  • Pension slip through email/pension paying branch
  • Jeevan Pramaan facility available at bank branches
  • Facility to submit life certificates at any of the SBI Bank’s branch

SBI Pension Seva: Grievance redressal

  • In case of any issue, while logging in, you can send an email to support.pensionseva@sbi.co.in along with an error screenshot.
  • SMS UNHAPPY’’ and send it at 8008202020
  • You can also reach out to the bank through its 24X7 customer care service. There is a tollfree number – 18004253800/1800112211.
  • Complaints can also be lodged at banks websites bank.sbi/dgm.customer@sbi.co.in/gm.customer@sbi.co.in.

SBI Pension Seva: How to register

1) Create a User-ID

2) Now, enter your pension account number

3) Enter your date of birth

4)Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch

5) Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

6) Enter a new password, then confirm the password

 

