Pension Seva is a website where pensioners of SBI can log in and check their pension related details instantly

State Bank of India (SBI) has some good news for pensioners who are account holders of the bank. State Bank of India (SBI). The bank has revamped the website for the pensioners called the SBI Pension Seva. This is a website where pensioners of SBI can log in and check their pension related details instantly.

"Good news for all Pensioners! We have revamped our PensionSeva website for you to manage all your pension-related services with ease," SBI tweeted.

SBI Pension Seva: Services available

The download of pension slip/Form 16

Pension transactions details

Download arrear calculation sheet

Investment-related details

Life Certificate status

Pension Profile Detail SBI Pension Seva: Extended benefit to pensioners

SMS alert on your mobile phones with pension payment details

Pension slip through email/pension paying branch

Jeevan Pramaan facility available at bank branches

Facility to submit life certificates at any of the SBI Bank’s branch SBI Pension Seva: Grievance redressal

1) Create a User-ID

2) Now, enter your pension account number

3) Enter your date of birth

4)Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch

5) Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

6) Enter a new password, then confirm the password