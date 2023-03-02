Good news for depositors! Fixed deposits (FDs) turn positive at 8%

Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom said banks have been transmitting policy rate hikes rather efficiently to borrowers, but have not quite maintained the pace for depositors. At the same time, as the economy commits to capex-led expansion, the growth in demand for credit has outpaced the deposit growth rate. In a quest to serve the robust and growing credit demand, it is almost imperative for banks to offer not only inflation-beating rates on fixed deposits to compete with alternative products but to go beyond and offer rates that are competitive with industry peers. A combination of such developments have led to a favourable spike in bank fixed deposit rates.