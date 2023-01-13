Good news for EMI payers? Jefferies expects home loan rates to peak soon

The real estate sector has witnessed a treble factor in 2022 due to repo rate hikes. On one side, residential property prices have gone up along with home loan interest rates, and on the other side, sales momentum continued to stay strong. Going ahead, RBI is expected to continue hiking the repo rate however at a much smaller size which is likely to lead housing loan rates to its peak level. American investment banker and financial services provider, Jefferies highlighted that despite the rising interest rates scenario, domestic demand has shown positive momentum with an upside in the credit cycle and residential property market.

