Good news for homebuyers! Bank of India cuts home loan rates by 15 bps. Check details here
Bank of India (BOI) reduces new home loan rates to 8.3%, waives processing fees till month-end
Bank of India cuts home loan rates: Bank of India (BOI), a leading public sector bank, has lowered its new home loan rates to 8.3% from 8.45% and removed processing fees until the end of this month. They boast the lowest rate among competitors. SBI and HDFC Bank, leading the industry, offer rates starting at 8.4%. The offer is valid until March 31.