Good news for pensioners! Govt increases dearness relief to 28%

The Centre has hiked dearness relief for the central government employees to 28% effective from 1st July 2021. In a statement, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that the department has issued orders for increasing the dearness relief to pensioners and family pensioners of the central government with effect from 1st July to 28% of the basic pension/family pension, representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17%.