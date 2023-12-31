Good news: SBI, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra among 7 banks that hiked fixed deposit rates in December 2023. Full list
Several banks in India have hiked interest rates on fixed deposits in December 2023, including Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of India. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains the key repo rate at 6.5 per cent for the fifth consecutive time in the December 8 MPC meeting,