Good old gold in new bottles: Where should you invest?8 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 10:56 PM IST
If you are considering gold as an investment, you may find several options to look at and this can be a difficult choice to make
Gold is a tricky investment. Though it has been a favourite across generations, today, many are of the view that the yellow metal might not be the best bet for their portfolio. To add to the confusion, there are five investment options, Sovereign Gold Bonds, Gold Exchange Traded Funds, Gold Mutual Funds, physical gold and also Digital Gold. Hence, there is no one line answer to the classic dilemma of whether to invest in gold or not. And if yes, where to put your money. Let us dig deeper.