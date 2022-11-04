Good old gold in new bottles: Where should you invest?

Physical gold Digital Gold Gold ETFs/MFs Sovereign Gold Bonds held till maturity Sovereign Gold Bonds sold in secondary markets For less than 3 years, it is taxed at normal income tax rates according to your IT slab For less than 3 years, it is taxed at normal income tax rates according to your IT slab For less than 3 years, it is taxed at normal income tax rates according to your IT slab If the investor holds the bond for 8 years, the gains from it is completely exempt from tax For less than 3 years, it is taxed at normal income tax rates according to your IT slab For more than 3 years, long term capital gains are applicable, and it is taxed at 20% and the investor also gets the indexation benefit For more than 3 years, long term capital gains are applicable, and it is taxed at 20% and the investor also gets the indexation benefit For more than 3 years, long term capital gains are applicable, and it is taxed at 20% and the investor also gets the indexation benefit The annual interest of 2.5% that you get on the investment is taxable at the full income tax rate For longer than 3 years, long term capital gains are applicable, and it is taxed at 20% and the investor also gets the indexation benefit 3% GST is added when it is bought 3% GST is added when the units are bought *The investors have to self report that she has sold it after holding it for a certain amount of time.