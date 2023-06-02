Good time for home loan borrowers ahead? ICICI Bank cuts lending rates, others expected to follow1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 12:15 PM IST
ICICI Bank is the first lender to announce the rate cut in MCLR. Other banks are also likely to announce interest rate cuts, soon
In response to the changing market conditions, ICICI Bank has recently adjusted its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) for the month of June 2023. These revisions will impact the interest rates on various loans, including home loans, which are determined based on the MCLR.
