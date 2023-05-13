Google Bard offers financial advice in India, assigns RIL a price target of ₹3,0002 min read . Updated: 13 May 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Under Sebi rules, any person can deliver advice, views or comments on financial products in the media. However if they charge money for specific advice to clients they must be registered as investment advisors
Mumbai: Google’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard was launched in India on Friday. The chatbot is still in experimental mode, but it appears to deliver financial advice when asked. To be sure, the sign up page for the chatbot warns users not to rely on it for financial advice. Mint tested the chatbot against financial queries such as ‘Top mutual funds in India’, ‘Top Stocks to Buy in India’ and ‘price target for Reliance Industries.’ For RIL, it assigned a price target of ₹3,000 in the next 12 months.
