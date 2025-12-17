Google launches Credit Card with Axis Bank — Here's what you need to know about Pay Flex

Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card: Global digital payments platform, Google Pay and Indian institutional lender Axis Bank, on Tuesday, 17 December 2025, announced that the companies, in partnership, have launched a new UPI-powered co-branded credit card named “Google Pay Flex Axis Bank Credit Card.”

The Google Pay Flex Axis Bank credit card will be an Axis Bank-backed card built on the RuPay payments network and will help customers integrate with their everyday UPI payments.

“Built on the RuPay network, the card aims to make the credit experience as ubiquitous as the UPI payments people make every day, powered by Google Pay’s convenient, secure experience and Axis Bank’s trusted banking expertise,” the companies said in their official release.

What benefits does the credit card offer? The Google Pay Flex Axis Bank credit card offers its customers the opportunity to earn and redeem reward points instantly with every Flex transaction in an effort to turn their everyday spending into tangible benefits, according to the official announcement.

The credit card also offers flexible repayment options through the Google Pay application and allows users to convert credit card bills into EMIs.

“With UPI emerging as the preferred mode of payment, we identified a clear opportunity to co-create a credit offering tailored for the digital-first consumer. This brings together Axis Bank’s leadership in financial solutions and Google Pay’s cutting-edge technology to simplify everyday transactions with instant rewards, flexible repayment options, and more,” said Arnika Dixit, the President & Head of Cards, Payments and Wealth Management at Axis Bank.

Google Pay Flex Axis Bank credit card features 1. Digital use: The Google Pay Flex Axis Bank credit card customers will be able to apply for the card at “Zero Cost” from anywhere and start their transactions within minutes.

The credit card does not mandate the need for physical paperwork, and the card will be on the user's mobile phone, which helps in giving access to the same at any time needed.

2. Payment flexibility: The credit card is set up on the RuPay payments network, which gives the customers the option to pay at millions of offline merchants or checkout on their favourite online applications.

3. Credit card rewards: The Google Pay Flex Axis Bank credit card will have a 1 star (point) = ₹1 reward ratio, which the customers can instantly redeem on any Flex transactions, without having to wait for a month-end to use their points.

4. Flexible Repayment: The spending and billings on the credit card can be tracked through the customer's Google Pay application, with the option to pay in full or convert the credit card bill into EMIs.

5. In-App Control: The Google Pay app will also allow the Google Pay Flex Axis Bank credit card users to manage their credit card usage, block or unblock their card, or reset their PIN instantly.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee