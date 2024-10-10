Money
Google Pay in talks with asset management companies to offer mutual funds
Summary
- The company is exploring whether to offer regular funds with a mutual fund distribution licence, like rival PhonePe does, or direct funds with an execution-only platform licence from Sebi.
Google Pay, one of India's largest UPI apps, has had initial talks with asset management companies (AMCs) as it looks to offer mutual funds on the app, a senior executive at a mutual fund house, who did not wish to be named, told Mint.
