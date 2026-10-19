Google Review scam: Over 20 people reportedly lose ₹1 crore in a month; 5 warning signs to watch out for

More than 20 residents of Visakhapatnam have allegedly lost a combined ₹1 crore in a month to an online scam that began with offers of money for posting Google reviews and escalated into demands for larger investments. The incident highlights how fraudsters use small initial payouts to build trust before persuading victims to transfer substantial sums of money.

According to a report by The Times of India, individual victims reportedly lost between ₹2 lakh and ₹9 lakh. In one case, a 38-year-old resident was allegedly cheated of more than ₹10 lakh after being approached through Telegram with offers to earn money by completing simple online tasks.

How the Google Review scam works The complainant reportedly received a Telegram message offering ₹100-200 for each task. He was subsequently added to a group where participants were asked to post reviews and submit screenshots as proof of completion.

A person identifying himself as a customer manager initially paid the victim ₹120 per task. The victim was then encouraged to deposit money to earn higher returns. After depositing ₹500 and receiving ₹630, he reportedly invested ₹3,000 and received ₹4,300.

These initial payouts helped establish trust and encouraged him to commit larger sums, according to the report. The fraudsters subsequently introduced him to another individual who claimed to be an operations manager and directed him towards an online trading platform.

The victim was allegedly promised higher profits in exchange for further deposits. However, when he attempted to withdraw his money, he was told that trading errors had frozen his account.

The alleged operators then demanded additional payments to reactivate the account and release the funds. Another person, who presented himself as a withdrawal manager, reportedly asked for further deposits and claimed that the victim needed to improve his credit score before the money could be released.

Despite depositing more than ₹10 lakh, the complainant reportedly received neither his investment nor the promised returns.

Why small payouts can lead to bigger losses The reported case illustrates a recurring pattern in task-based online fraud. Fraudsters begin with seemingly simple work and may pay small amounts to convince participants that the opportunity is genuine. They subsequently introduce higher-paying tasks or investment plans that require progressively larger deposits.

The initial payment can make victims more willing to trust the people behind the scheme. Once larger sums have been transferred, demands for additional payments may be presented as necessary to unlock earnings or recover the original investment.

A key warning sign is being asked to pay more money to withdraw funds already shown in an account. Claims involving frozen accounts, trading errors, withdrawal processing or credit-score requirements should not be accepted without independent verification.

What should you do if you are targeted? The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, has warned about fraudulent online task-based jobs in which victims are lured by promises of easy earnings and subsequently asked to pay upfront fees. Its advisory identifies withheld payments, blocked withdrawals and repeated demands for additional charges as warning signs.

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Consumers should take the following precautions: