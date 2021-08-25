Google has teamed up with Setu, a fintech specialising in providing APIs to allow its users to book fixed deposits through Google Pay , a person with knowledge of the matter told Mint on condition of anonymity.

In the initial rollout, FDs of Equitas Small Finance Bank will be offered, up to a 1 year duration. The maximum interest rate is 6.35%. Users will have to complete an Aadhar based KYC through a one-time password (OTP). Setu has already created a beta version for the API which Mint has reviewed. A second person with knowledge of the matter, confirmed the development.

“The beauty of the system is that you can book an Equitas FD on Google Pay, even if you do not have a savings account in Equitas Small Finance Bank. The money will flow out of your existing account and back into your existing savings account. Other banks including Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank are also in the pipeline. If successful, the system will also extend to other payment apps," said the aforesaid person.

"While attention is usually focused on mutual funds and stocks, it is FDs that are the largest component of savings in India. They are largely overlooked," he added. The beta version of the API offers FDs of various tenors including 7-29 days, 30-45 days, 46-90 days, 91-180 days, 181-364 days as well as 365 days with interest rates ranging from 3.5% for the shortest FD to 6.35% for the 1 year FD of 365 days.

According to media reports, Google Pay has 150 million monthly active users in India.

