Got ₹1 crore in ESOPs? You may need ₹22 lakh upfront before you can cash out

Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) can create life-changing wealth, but unlocking that value comes with significant upfront costs.

A startup employee granted stock options worth ₹1 crore must pay several lakhs just to convert them into actual shares. On top of the exercise price, the employee may owe substantial perquisite taxes—all before selling a single share. Liquidity events such as buybacks, secondary sales, or initial public offerings (IPOs) are the only avenues to sell shares. The ultimate payoff depends on the valuation at exit, which must cover both the exercise price and the perquisite tax paid upfront.

The risk escalates if the employee borrows money to cover these costs. While ESOP financing covers initial outlays, the loan remains to be repaid while the shares stay illiquid until an exit occurs. If the liquidity event is delayed or happens at a lower valuation than expected, the proceeds may fail to justify the financing costs.

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Financial experts emphasize that exercising options before an exit exposes employees to valuation risk and timing delays. An interest-free loan eliminates interest costs, but the principal must still be repaid. Falling valuations coupled with delayed exits decrease certainty regarding when and at what price shares can be monetized.

Tax Impact Breakdown ESOPs trigger two separate tax events: first upon exercising the options, and second when selling the shares to realize capital gains.

Options grant the right to buy shares at a predetermined exercise price, usually set below market value. Once vested, options are exercised by paying this price:

Exercise Tax (Perquisite Tax): The difference between the Fair Market Value (FMV) and the exercise price is treated as a salary perquisite and taxed at the employee's applicable slab rate.

Example: An employee holding 10,000 vested options at an exercise price of ₹ 100 per share pays ₹ 10 lakh to exercise them. If the FMV on exercise day is ₹ 500 per share, the acquired shares are worth ₹ 50 lakh. The ₹ 40 lakh difference is a taxable perquisite. For an employee in the highest tax bracket (30%+), this perquisite tax can exceed ₹ 12 lakh—bringing the total upfront cash requirement to over ₹ 22 lakh for paper wealth that remains illiquid.

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Timing of the Exercise There is no single optimal time to exercise options. Exercising early at a lower valuation reduces the perquisite tax (taxed at slab rates) and allows future appreciation to qualify for lower capital gains tax rates (12.5%). However, earlier exercise increases the waiting period before the shares can be sold.

Another reason for early exercise is starting the holding period clock to classify shares as long-term capital assets. This is particularly relevant under Section 54F (Section 86 of the Income Tax Act 2025), where eligible long-term capital gains can be reinvested into residential property to claim tax exemptions.