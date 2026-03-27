Got a banking complaint? Follow RBI’s 3-step process before approaching Ombudsman

The RBI complaint process guides customers in resolving banking grievances by first approaching regulated entities, obtaining an acknowledgement, and escalating unresolved issues to the RBI Ombudsman for resolution.

Shivam Shukla
Updated27 Mar 2026, 12:18 PM IST
The RBI complaint process helps customers resolve banking issues effectively and in a timely manner. (Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg)
The RBI complaint process helps customers resolve banking issues effectively and in a timely manner. (Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has outlined a three-step process for customers seeking redressal of grievances against regulated entities, such as banking institutions, NBFCs, credit information companies, and payment system participants.

This ensures complaints are addressed at the appropriate level before any further escalation.

Mandatory first step: Approach regulated entity

To keep the process streamlined, customers should first file their complaints with the concerned regulated entity (RE). This allows the institution to attempt to resolve internally. The RBI has emphasised that this step is mandatory and customers cannot skip it.

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After filing a complaint, customers get a reference number or an acknowledgement slip. This document serves as proof of the complaint's submission and helps the customer track the progress of their issue promptly.

When and how to approach the RBI Ombudsman

If the complaint is not heard and resolved within 30 days or if the customer is not satisfied with the response, they can escalate it to the RBI Ombudsman.

For this, complaints can be filed online through the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal at https://cms.rbi.org.in or sent by post to the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC), Reserve Bank of India, Sector 17, Chandigarh - 160017.

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The RBI has cautioned complainants that complaints filed directly with the Ombudsman without first approaching the concerned regulated entity will not be permitted and are likely to be rejected.

RBI’s 3-step complaint process

  1. File your complaint with the relevant regulatory body. This may be your bank, an NBFC or any other financial institution under the RBI's purview.
  2. Obtain an acknowledgement slip or a reference number for the complaint. This serves as proof of your grievance submission.
  3. Escalate to the RBI Ombudsman if the matter remains unresolved within 30 days or if you are dissatisfied with the resolution provided.

For additional details, customers can visit the RBI’s awareness website https://rbikehtahai.rbi.org.in/ or call the helpline number 14448.

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