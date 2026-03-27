Got a banking complaint? Follow RBI’s 3-step process before approaching Ombudsman

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has outlined a three-step process for customers seeking redressal of grievances against regulated entities, such as banking institutions, NBFCs, credit information companies, and payment system participants.
This ensures complaints are addressed at the appropriate level before any further escalation.
To keep the process streamlined, customers should first file their complaints with the concerned regulated entity (RE). This allows the institution to attempt to resolve internally. The RBI has emphasised that this step is mandatory and customers cannot skip it.
After filing a complaint, customers get a reference number or an acknowledgement slip. This document serves as proof of the complaint's submission and helps the customer track the progress of their issue promptly.
If the complaint is not heard and resolved within 30 days or if the customer is not satisfied with the response, they can escalate it to the RBI Ombudsman.
For this, complaints can be filed online through the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal at https://cms.rbi.org.in or sent by post to the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC), Reserve Bank of India, Sector 17, Chandigarh - 160017.
The RBI has cautioned complainants that complaints filed directly with the Ombudsman without first approaching the concerned regulated entity will not be permitted and are likely to be rejected.
For additional details, customers can visit the RBI’s awareness website https://rbikehtahai.rbi.org.in/ or call the helpline number 14448.
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