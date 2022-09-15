Got a flat in redeveloped building against tenancy rights. When can I sell it?

One of the condition for exemption under Section 54F is that the new residential in respect of which exemption under Section 54F is claimed should not be transferred within a period of three years else the exemption claimed earlier become taxable as capital gains in the year in which the new residential house is transferred. For the purpose of computing capital gains the cost of the flat in the developed building will be the fair market value of the flat when the possession is obtained and any excess realised over its fair market value will be taxed as long term capital gains if sold after two year as the holding requirement for treating any asset as long term is more than 24 months for land and building. However, in order to avoid reversal of capital gains exemption availed under section 54F earlier, you will have to wait for 36 months before the same can be sold.

