Got a message for instant credit card limit extension? It could be a scam: Red flags to spot and 5 ways to stay safe

With the rapid growth of credit card use in the country, fraudsters are devising increasingly sophisticated scams to deceive cardholders. One such scam is the credit card limit extension scam. This scam exploits cardholders' interest in higher spending limits, potentially leading to data theft and financial loss.

This makes it critical for all aspiring credit card holders to understand such scams, how they work, and the ways scammers use to dupe innocent credit card holders, which is key to staying protected.

What is a credit card limit extension scam? A credit card limit extension scam is a type of scam that involves fraudsters posing as banking officials or credit card issuers, offering cardholders an ‘instant’ or ‘pre-approved’ increase on their credit limit.

These offers are generally made through direct phone calls, SMS messages, WhatsApp texts or emails. The objective of this scam is to obtain confidential data and misappropriate funds by using the obtained information to conduct unauthorised transactions.

Scammers generally carry out these scams by: Claiming that your credit card is eligible for immediate limit improvement.

They request sensitive details, such as card number, OTP, CVV , or internet banking credentials, to complete the ‘process’ of limit enhancement.

Finally, they request a ‘processing fee’ to ensure seamless activation of the higher limit services. In reality, legitimate banking institutions and NBFCs never ask for customer-specific confidential details on the phone or charge any fees or processing charges to help credit card holders with limit enhancements.

Common red flags for all credit card users to watch out for Random calls, text messages or WhatsApp messages promising guaranteed limit enhancement are a clear red flag and should be avoided at all costs. Tactics to create urgency, such as asking you to act immediately to avoid losing the offer, should also be taken as a major warning sign. Legitimate lending institutions will give borrowers ample time to fill forms, make repayments or carry out any bank-related processes. Legitimate lending institutions will never, under any circumstances, request that their customers provide confidential data and information, such as OTPs, CVVs, PINs, or any other customer-specific data. Such requests should always be declined. Messages from unknown numbers, unofficial email IDs should also be carefully analysed before responding. Legitimate lending institutions will never offer you individual-specific offers or provide unbelievable rebates for procuring credit card services, loan enhancements, etc. How can you avoid credit card limit extension scams? To avoid falling prey to such scams, you should:

Never share OTPs, CVVs or card details with anyone, regardless of their claims. Check out limit increase offers only through your bank’s official application or official website. Never click on any suspicious links through SMS or messaging applications. Update your working phone number and email address to ensure you receive proper alerts on all debits and credits on your various cards, allowing you to monitor your accounts in real-time. If you discover suspicious activity or transactions, please don’t hesitate to contact your respective credit card issuing financial institution and the relevant authorities. Risks of credit cards to keep in mind Given that credit cards offer the comfort of spending and rewards, their misuse can still be a costly affair. Higher limits can encourage overspending, resulting in high interest costs if balances are not cleared within the due dates.

Furthermore, falling for scams can also result in serious legal consequences, unauthorised transactions and long recovery periods. This makes responsible credit card use essential to ensuring a safe and positive experience. Such practices help safeguard your finances, protect your credit profile, and maintain a healthy credit score.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.