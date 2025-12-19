Got a message for instant credit card limit extension? It could be a scam: Red flags to spot and 5 ways to stay safe

With the rapid growth of credit card use in the country, fraudsters are devising increasingly sophisticated scams to deceive cardholders. One such scam is the credit card limit extension scam. This scam exploits cardholders' interest in higher spending limits, potentially leading to data theft and financial loss.
This makes it critical for all aspiring credit card holders to understand such scams, how they work, and the ways scammers use to dupe innocent credit card holders, which is key to staying protected.
A credit card limit extension scam is a type of scam that involves fraudsters posing as banking officials or credit card issuers, offering cardholders an ‘instant’ or ‘pre-approved’ increase on their credit limit.
These offers are generally made through direct phone calls, SMS messages, WhatsApp texts or emails. The objective of this scam is to obtain confidential data and misappropriate funds by using the obtained information to conduct unauthorised transactions.
In reality, legitimate banking institutions and NBFCs never ask for customer-specific confidential details on the phone or charge any fees or processing charges to help credit card holders with limit enhancements.
To avoid falling prey to such scams, you should:
Given that credit cards offer the comfort of spending and rewards, their misuse can still be a costly affair. Higher limits can encourage overspending, resulting in high interest costs if balances are not cleared within the due dates.
Furthermore, falling for scams can also result in serious legal consequences, unauthorised transactions and long recovery periods. This makes responsible credit card use essential to ensuring a safe and positive experience. Such practices help safeguard your finances, protect your credit profile, and maintain a healthy credit score.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.