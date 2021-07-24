Got a message on high value transaction from tax department? Know how to respond

I have received e-campaign message on my mobile for high value transactions for fixed deposit interest and savings interest for FY20. I didn't know that interest on fixed deposit and savings are to be shown in the income tax return (ITR). All information was correct, so I have submitted my comments as "Information is correct" on the compliance portal. Please suggest what is the next thing I should do or how to pay tax. I took suggestions from 3 chartered accountants they were of different views. One told me to pay self-assessment tax on " https://www.tin-nsdl.com/services/oltas/e-pay.html " and the askedme not to worry as many people have received this message and soon income tax department will be giving directions as to what needs to be done. The third chartered accountant told me to pay Rs750 and they will look after my profile. But I am not sure as to whom to believe. Please provide your guidance.