Got a salary hike? Here is how to plan your investment in order to save taxes

Aggressive investors can look at Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS, which invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity-linked instruments. ELSS qualifies for the Section 80C tax deduction and has the shortest lock-in period of three years among Section 80C tax-saving investments. One must invest in ELSS through the systematic investment plan or SIP. It is a facility offered by Asset Management Companies (AMCs) where you can invest specific amounts regularly in mutual fund schemes. One can average the unit's purchase price over time, called Rupee Cost Averaging, and avoid timing the stock market.