Got a salary hike? Here's what to check before raising your SIP amount

A salary hike often brings the temptation to increase SIP investments and accelerate wealth creation. However, simply putting the entire increment into mutual fund SIPs without reviewing financial priorities can create an imbalance in a portfolio.
Here are key factors you should consider before increasing your SIP amount.
According to Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in, a salary increment is a good opportunity to strengthen long-term wealth creation, but investors should ensure that the additional investments are aligned with their financial goals, risk profile and existing asset allocation.
“Building an adequate emergency corpus, reducing high-interest debt, increasing health and life insurance cover and creating liquidity for near-term goals often deserve priority before committing all incremental income to long-term SIPs,” he added.
Before starting new SIPs or increasing contributions across multiple funds, investors should evaluate whether their current investments are on track to meet major financial goals such as retirement, children’s education or buying a house.
“If retirement, children's education or home purchase projections indicate a funding gap, increasing SIPs in the existing goal-oriented portfolio may be more effective than adding new schemes,” said Agarwal.
Market movements can change the balance of an investment portfolio over time. A strong rally in equities may increase an investor’s equity exposure beyond the level suitable for their risk appetite.
“A salary hike provides an opportunity to direct fresh savings towards debt, hybrid or international assets where appropriate, instead of automatically allocating the entire increment to equity SIPs,” Agarwal said.
Inflation is another factor investors should consider while planning their investments.
“At 6% inflation, the purchasing power of money halves in about 12 years, meaning salary increases should ideally translate into higher long-term investments to preserve future purchasing power,” he explained.
Agarwal said, “A simple thumb rule followed by many financial planners is to increase SIPs by 10–15% annually. Even a modest annual step-up can significantly enhance long-term wealth creation due to compounding.”
For example, a ₹20,000 monthly SIP earning 12% annualised returns over 25 years can potentially grow to around ₹3.8 crore. However, increasing the SIP amount by 10% every year can help build a corpus of approximately ₹8-9 crore over the same period.
The difference highlights the power of compounding and the importance of increasing investments systematically, rather than investing impulsively just because of a salary hike.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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