Got a salary hike? Here's what to check before raising your SIP amount

A salary hike often brings the temptation to increase SIP investments and accelerate wealth creation. However, simply putting the entire increment into mutual fund SIPs without reviewing financial priorities can create an imbalance in a portfolio.

Here are key factors you should consider before increasing your SIP amount.

Review your financial foundation first According to Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in, a salary increment is a good opportunity to strengthen long-term wealth creation, but investors should ensure that the additional investments are aligned with their financial goals, risk profile and existing asset allocation.

“Building an adequate emergency corpus, reducing high-interest debt, increasing health and life insurance cover and creating liquidity for near-term goals often deserve priority before committing all incremental income to long-term SIPs,” he added.

Check if your existing SIPs are enough Before starting new SIPs or increasing contributions across multiple funds, investors should evaluate whether their current investments are on track to meet major financial goals such as retirement, children’s education or buying a house.

“If retirement, children's education or home purchase projections indicate a funding gap, increasing SIPs in the existing goal-oriented portfolio may be more effective than adding new schemes,” said Agarwal.

Review asset allocation before investing more Market movements can change the balance of an investment portfolio over time. A strong rally in equities may increase an investor’s equity exposure beyond the level suitable for their risk appetite.

“A salary hike provides an opportunity to direct fresh savings towards debt, hybrid or international assets where appropriate, instead of automatically allocating the entire increment to equity SIPs,” Agarwal said.

Factor in inflation before raising SIP Inflation is another factor investors should consider while planning their investments.

“At 6% inflation, the purchasing power of money halves in about 12 years, meaning salary increases should ideally translate into higher long-term investments to preserve future purchasing power,” he explained.

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Follow a disciplined SIP increase strategy Agarwal said, “A simple thumb rule followed by many financial planners is to increase SIPs by 10–15% annually. Even a modest annual step-up can significantly enhance long-term wealth creation due to compounding.”

For example, a ₹20,000 monthly SIP earning 12% annualised returns over 25 years can potentially grow to around ₹3.8 crore. However, increasing the SIP amount by 10% every year can help build a corpus of approximately ₹8-9 crore over the same period.