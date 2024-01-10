Got an insurance policy? Know the cost of surrendering it
Summary
- The process involves multiple visits to the branch office, affects surrender value of policy.
Financial security and tax relief are two critical reasons why most people buy life insurance policies. Yet, while it is very easy to buy insurance—it can even be purchased online these days and the premium payments are fairly simple—surrendering your policy is no easy task. The process is lengthy, time-consuming and even involves multiple visits to the insurance branch office.