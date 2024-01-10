Got an insurance policy? Know the cost of surrendering it

Typically, many insurance buyers end up surrendering or discontinuing their policies within the first few years of buying it, say financial experts. For instance, almost half the customers of India’s largest insurer LIC surrender this type of policies within approximately five years, as per available data. The persistence ratio of LIC, post 61 months of a policy being sold, is 55.17, as on 30 September 2023. Persistency ratio tells you the percentage of policyholders maintaining premium payments over a specific period. A higher ratio implies stability and satisfaction, while a lower one suggests an increased likelihood of policy surrenders. LIC’s persistency ratio of 55.17 implies that almost half its customers choose not to continue their policies for the long term. An email sent to LIC about this did not elicit any response.